Police confirm death of teenager (19) in Lurgan

The PSNI has confirmed the death of a 19-year-old man who was hit by a train in Lurgan this morning.

In a statement this afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This morning, Monday, 21 May, police and other emergency services attended an incident in which a 19 year old man was struck by a train at Bells Row, Lurgan.

Road closed at Bells Row Lurgan after person is struck by a train

“Police can confirm that the man has tragically died from his injuries. There are no further details.”

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly has said the community was devastated by the news that someone had been struck by a train in Lurgan.

The SDLP MLA offered her thoughts and prayers to those affected at this very difficult time.

Mrs Kelly said: “It has been confirmed that a man was struck by a train in the early hours this morning in Lurgan. While the police are continuing their investigations I want to offer the thoughts and prayers of the SDLP to those affected at this very difficult time.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie MC, expressed his condolences to the family of the victim of this morning’s fatal incident on the railway line in Lurgan

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man who was killed this morning in Lurgan. Once again a family are left mourning the loss of a loved one.

“If anyone has any information can they please contact the PSNI or NIR.”