Police have asked for speculation to stop after M1 incident

The PSNI has asked for the speculation to stop after the tragic death of a man on the M1 yesterday.

Police confirmed this morning that a male pedestrian had died on the M1 after a collision and the motorway had reopened.

Howver the PSNI asked that those on social media respect the family and friends of the man who tragically died who may be reading 'hurtful, unhelpful and inaccurate comments' posted on various pages.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Social media has been alive this morning with speculation and questions. We would ask that people respect the family and friends at this time, who may well be reading hurtful, unhelpful and inaccurate comments posted on various pages. Please assist us if you can, but otherwise let the investigation take it's course.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this tragic time, and specialist officers are in place to help them in whatever way we can."

"We thank the vast majority who bore the inconvenience with patience, fully aware that something serious had occurred.

"The collision, involving a lorry, happened around 4:50pm, eastbound on the M1, just past the Lurgan junction.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who saw a Black Saab Vector on the M1 travelling eastbound before the collision was reported.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a male on the M1 in this area prior to the collision.

"We are particularly interested in anyone who directly witnessed the collision, or anyone who has a dash cam in their vehicle to check their footage.

"If there is anyone out there who has information which may assist our investigation, please, help us get the family and friends the answers they deserve. Call the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101. The incident number is 944 of 01/08/18.