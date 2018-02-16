Police launch urgent appeal to find boy missing since yesterday afternoon

Police have launched urgent appeal to find a young boy missing since yesterday afternoon.

The boy, who has not been named, went missing from the Shankill area of Lurgan.

PSNI Craigavon said: "He went out to play with friends yesterday afternoon and has not yet returned home."

He is described as 4ft 5in tall, plump build, with brown hair. He was wearing a navy and blue jacket, navy tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

In an urgent appeal on Facebook, PSNI Craigavon wrote: "Any sightings or information you may have could be vital to finding him. You can contact us on 101 and quote the reference number 2 16/2/18.

"Please continue to share and spread the word this morning, your assistance really is vital to us."

Shortly after midnight, police said: "We currently have local officers, TSG officers and Community Rescue Service carrying out searches in the town with the assistance of Air Support."