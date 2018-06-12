Police make appeal to local drivers

Local police have urged drivers to make sure they have car insurance after stopping two vehicles at the weekend - both uninsured.

A police spokserpson said: “Two Golfs, two towns, one weekend, no insurance. Lurgan and Portadown in the space of just a few hours.

“Uninsured drivers put insurance costs up for all of us.

“More importantly, uninsured drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in an RTC. We pick up the pieces far too often.

“If you know someone driving without insurance, pick up the phone and we’ll relieve them of their run around.”