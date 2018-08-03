Police noticed strong smell of cannabis

A 19-year-old man was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Joseph Abraham McKinley, whose address was give as Broadwater Park, Aghalee, appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on June 11 this year.

The court heard police spoke to two people in a car and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

McKinley said he did not have any drugs but a small bag of cannabis was found in his pocket.

The defendant pleaded guilty himself and when asked if he wanted to say anything he replied: “No”.

As well as the fine he was ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.