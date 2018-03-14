Police officer got finger stuck in door handle as car made off

Just a few days after they were married a couple became involved in a dangerous driving incident where a police officer had his finger caught in a car door as it drove off.

Before Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday were Kevin Wall (27), Pineview, Smithy Fen Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, and Charlotte Maria Sheridan (20), Hill Street, Lurgan.

They both admitted a series of motoring offences which happened on January 13 this year.

The court heard that at 12.35am police saw a car come from the Edward Street direction into Millennium Way and turn into Tesco car park in Lurgan.

As police were approaching the vehicle it reversed, narrowly missing an officer and hitting the door of the police car.

An officer grabbed a door handle of the vehicle and his right index finger became trapped as it drove off at speed before coming to an abrupt stop in Hill Street.

Wall, who was the driver, made off on foot but was located a short time later.

Sheridan then was seen in the driver’s seat as the car rolled into a parked vehicle.

At 1.40am police spoke to Wall and there was a smell of alcohol on his breath and in custody he was asked to provide a sample of breath but refused to leave the cell.

Wall appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

His barrister said he had come over from England and was married about three to four days before this incident.

He added that it was the defendant’s intention to go back to England to start his married life.

The barrister said that Wall had been on remand in custody for two months and was in breach of his Crown Court licence in England for a burglary offence.

The defendant pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, not having insurance, failing to provide a specimen of breath, failing to report an accident, stop and remain and not having a vehicle test certificate.

Wall was sentenced to three months in prison, fined a total of £275 and banned from driving for two years.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, also ordered forfeiture of the vehicle involved in the incident.

A solicitor representing Sheridan said she intends to go over to Cambridgeshire to build a new life there.

She admitted not having insurance, being an unaccompanied ‘L’ driver, not displaying ‘L’ plates, driving without due care and attention, permitting no insurance and not having a valid test certificate.

She was fined a total of £700, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for six months.