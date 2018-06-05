Police Ombudsman investigating after man suffers head injury

The Police Ombudsman’s Office is investigating officers’ involvement in an incident in Lurgan that left a young man in hospital.

Three men were arrested following a fight outside a bar on William Street in the town in the early hours of Monday.

One male sustained a head injury after police intervened and used batons to break up “a large brawl”.

It’s understood the man is now “conscious and communicative” but still receiving hospital treatment.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd welcomed the Ombudsman’s investigation and appealed to anyone with information about what happened to come forward

“It is vitally important that the Ombudsman’s office sees all evidence, carries out a thorough investigation and delivers the truth behind the events which led to this young man’s terrible injuries,” he said.

Police have said mobile phone video clips circulating online don’t show the full picture, and have stressed that footage from officers’ body worn cameras will be available to the Ombudsman.