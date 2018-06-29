Police probe after camera found in hospital toilets

A camera, discovered in toilets at Craigavon Area Hospital, has led to a police inquiry, it can be revealed.

Staff at the hospital have voiced concern after they were told on Tuesday that a camera was discovered in toilets at the radiography unit.

It is understood the camera was discovered in the ceiling when a roof tile was removed.

A spokesperson for the Trust said; “The Southern Health and Social Care Trust is co-operating fully with a PSNI investigation following an allegation against a member of staff.

“The member of staff is no longer an employee of the Trust.”

A member of staff said there is concern among employees about the discovery.

“There are serious concerns and questions need to be answered.

“Members of the public had access to this toilet also,” said the staff member.

“Staff have raised concerns with before in this department and are disappointed that the Trust has not taken those concerns seriously.”