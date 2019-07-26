Police probe after little boy rushed to hospital

Police have said they are investigating after a young boy was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon.

The NI Ambulance Service Service was called to a 999 call in Craigavon at 1.19pm yesterday afternoon.

Two emergency crews were despatched to the scene and after assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transferred to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Last night the PSNI said it was 'investigating an incident in the Willowfield Crescent area of Craigavon this afternoon (Thursday 25 July)'.

In a statement a police spokesperson said: "Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended. A young boy was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing. There are no further details at this stage."

A spokesperson for the Southern Health Trust said the boy was treated at Craigavon Area Hospital and discharged yesterday afternoon. It is understood his injuries were minor.