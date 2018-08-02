Police probe 'altercation' in Lurgan

Police have asked for witnesses or dashcam footage of an altercation in Lurgan on Tuesday.

The PSNI said they are seeking assistance regarding the incident on Church Walk in and around 9pm on Tuesday 31st July 2018.

"Did you notice any altercation taking place?" asked a PSNI spokesperson.

"Were you driving along Church Walk at the same time and maybe you have Dash Cam footage which could show an altercation taking place?

"If you have info at all please phone 101 which is the non emergency number and quote crime ref number 1371 31/07/18."