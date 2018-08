Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a ‘high risk’ missing man who suffers from dementia.

Janusz, aged 69, has gone missing from the Craigavon area.

Janusz has dementia and also vertigo.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a navy jumper.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Janusz doesn’t speak any English although you can approach him but keep calm due to the dementia.”