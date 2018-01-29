Police search small amount of cannabis in a shed and bedroom

When police searched an address in Lurgan cannabis was found in a shed and the bedroom of a 20-year-old man.

Kevin Conway, Deeny Drive, Lurgan, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on July 7 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 9.25am a search under warrant was carried out at an address in Lurgan and a small amount of cannabis was found in a shed at the rear of the property.

There was also a small amount found in the bedroom of the defendant.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client’s record had been growing in the last nine months.