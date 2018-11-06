Police stopped car as it was being driven on its rims

When police saw a car being driven with two flat front tyres they spoke to the driver and could smell drink on his breath.

Neill Mooney (33), whose address was given as Castleview, Gilford, was banned from driving for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was also fined £250 for driving while unfit on September 30 this year.

For using a car in a dangerous condition he was fined £150, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months.

The court heard that at 2am on the Banbridge Road, Gilford, police saw a car being driven with the two front tyres completely deflated and it was on its rims.

They spoke to Mooney who was driving.

His eyes were glazed and his breath smelled very strongly of intoxicating liquor.

After failing a roadside test he was taken to the police station and when he got out of the car officers had to hold him up to prevent him from falling down. He declined to provide a sample of breath.

Ms Siun Downey, representing the defendant, said her client had been driving for 12 years with a clear record.

She added that he had three or four pints with friends in Banbridge and when he couldn’t get a taxi foolishly took the decision to drive home.