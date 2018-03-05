Police urging owner of cute snow dog to collect him

A cute snow dog which appears to be lost is lounging in Lurgan police station waiting for its owner to collect him, according to the PSNI in a tongue-and-cheek post.

Named Ben by the PSNI team who found him, police said there was no collar or microchip to reveal who the owner is.

Speaking on their Facebook Page the PSNI said it was found on Roundabout F by the night crews.

“He appears to have taken a wrong turn at some point in the last few days and got himself lost.

“He’s no collar on him and the guys down at William Street vets there have scanned him for a chip with no success. Sad times. We’ve named him Ben.

“If anyone owns him, please pop into Lurgan station where he’s sat on Wee J’s feet in the enquiry office to keep her warm.”