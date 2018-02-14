Police warn of fallen trees

Police have issued a warning about fallen trees in the area and have urged drivers to exercise caution.

They said ‘due to the high winds that are ongoing, we have trees down’.

A spokesman added, “Please slow down, especially on the rural roads in the area.

“At the minute the main issue is on the CORNAKINNEGAR ROAD junction with ANNADROGHAL LANE.

“This road is blocked until roads service can clear it.

“Please choose another route and slow down on your approach. This one is on a bad bend.

“Police are in attendance.”