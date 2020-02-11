Advice clinics to help EU citizens apply for Settlement Scheme

With hundreds of EU citizens who live and work locally unsure of their rights post Brexit, a Co Armagh community group has set up a special advice clinics.

As the UK left the European Union on January 31, citizens of the EU, EEA, Switzerland and their families must apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to ensure their continuing right to live in the UK.

There are hundreds of workers from various parts of the European Union and their loved ones living in Co Armagh, who arrived when the borders opened, many of whom have put down strong roots in the community.

Plus there are hundreds of others who have been living in this area for decades and have young children and indeed grandchildren in the locality.

They must apply to the scheme to obtain pre settled or settled status.

Failure to make an application to the Home Office scheme will put at risk rights to live, work and study in the UK, in addition to the rights to access vital public services such as healthcare.

Community Advice Craigavon centre is helping those who which to apply to the scheme.

Their offices are in Mount Zion House in Lurgan and Portadown Health Centre in Portadown.

The advice service can provide practical support to EU citizens and their family members including vulnerable or at-risk clients, assisting them with proof of identity, eligibility, suitability and completing applications.

A spokesperson for the Centre said: “In addition to free advice and support, multi-lingual interpreters are available and all staff are registered with the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner.

“Community Advice Craigavon is happy to come out and provide small group sessions and onsite group session to help complete applications online in workplaces and schools.

“They are working in partnership with Advice NI and the Migrant Centre NI in delivering this free service,” said the spokesperson.

“If anyone would like more information about this or would just like to arrange an appointment for help please contact us on 028 38361181 or email enquiry@advicecraigavon.com

Appointments are available in both our Lurgan & Portadown offices and can be arranged evenings, weekends or in small group sessions.