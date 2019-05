An Alliance candidate looks set to be the next casualty of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council election.

At Stage two of the Craigavon DEA count, having transferred Fergal Lennon's votes, Sean Hagan of Alliance has polled the lowest, standing at 725 votes.

No one has yet to be elected in this DEA, however the DUP's Margaret Tinsley currently has the highest number of votes closely followed by Sinn Fein's Catherine Nelson.