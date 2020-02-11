Buckley in call for new law to make harming service animals an offence

Calls have been made to honour all animals who have serviced in the emergency services, the police and the military, with a new law.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has added his support to a motion passed in the Northern Ireland Assembly calling on the introduction of a law making it an offence to harm or abuse service animals.

The DUP MLA said: “I’m pleased that action has been taken to pass the motion on the Abuse of Service Animals.

“We owe a huge dept of gratitude to all animals who have served in our military and police throughout history,” said Mr Buckley.

“This calls for the introduction of a law, equivalent to Finn’s Law, making it an offence to harm or abuse an animal in the line of duty.

“The motion recognises the invaluable work of service animals used by the PSNI, the Fire and Rescue Service and the Prison Service. ’’

The move comes after a number of animals, including dogs, were injured or killed in the line of duty.