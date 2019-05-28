Call for greater fairness in the allocation of nursery places

The allocation of nursery places needs to made fairer, it has been claimed,

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart says too many parents are being denied their first, second and third choices which is unsustainable.

She added: “Parents are being forced into an appeals process which has limited chance of success.”

Ms Lockhart said, “The allocation of nursery places puts undue stress on parents and can mean a decision of whether they work or not.

“In my opinion the departmental criteria is causing problems with working parents being put at a disadvantage.

“In addition many of our nurseries are part time with the Department refusing to increase the hours of operation.”