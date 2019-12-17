Call for return to Stormont: Buckley

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has called for a ‘sensible and fair’ agreement as talks reconvene to return the NI Assembly.

The DUP MLA said: “After almost three years since Stormont’s collapse, we must recognise that our public services are badly strained, and fundamentally, people are struggling.”

“As talks reconvene this week, I sincerely hope that all parties can endeavour to achieve a sensible and fair agreement to reinstate a working executive in Northern Ireland. I will be entering these talks with a genuine spirit and aim to resolve the dysfunction and unleash Northern Ireland’s potential.

“It’s time to get Northern Ireland moving again.”