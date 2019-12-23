Carla Lockhart issues Xmas message as MP

Former DUP MLA and newly elected MP Carla Lockhart voiced disappointment at the lack of a governing body at the Assembly

Mrs Lockhart said: “I want to first and foremost wish all my constituents a very happy and peaceful Christmas.

"It is a time for family and a well earned break for many. It is right and proper that we also remember the reason for the season and amidst all the good family times we reflect on the birth of Christ.

"Not everyone gets the opportunity to spend Christmas with their families. There are many who have to work and I think in particular of our emergency services and armed forces. We thank them for their service to our communities despite the anti social hours and time spent away from home.

“2019 certainly has plenty of good memories but it is disappointing that we are still without a functioning Assembly. That is something which needs rectified, ahead of narrow political aims and to ensure that we legislate for those crucial decisions in particular fair pay for our health workers and other public sector staff.

“On a personal level it has been a momentous year for me with the arrival of Charlie in May. He is the most important thing in my life and he will be at my side as often as is possible in London and in Upper Bann. My election to Westminster was another highlight and I thank you all for your support. Wherever you spend the holiday time I trust you will have a relaxing break.”