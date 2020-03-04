Council consultation to improve services

The council want to hear from you on delivering more inclusive autism services, and your views on leisure activities that will encourage people who live in the borough to become more active.

The council has launched a public consultation on the proposed performance improvement objectives for 2020-21, which sets out the key performance priorities and essentially what council can do to provide continuous improvement.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell, said: “These services are important to people living in our borough and the businesses we work with. To make a positive impact we want to listen to your views on how we can improve on our services. Our key performance priorities include more inclusive services for those with autism, increasing the number of people participating in leisure activities and reducing the time it takes to pay our suppliers.”

To give your views visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/consultations