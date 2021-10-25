“The recently published proposals by the Boundary Commission will be challenged by Upper Bann Sinn Féin.”

Cllr. Mackle continued by saying: “The proposed removal of parts of Lurgan around Annesborough and the villages of Aghagallon and Magheralin is a disaster for those areas.

“They have no affinity with the Lagan Valley and nationalists in those areas will move into the hinterland of an overwhelmingly unionist constituency.

Cllr Liam Mackle

“We will do everything we can to ensure the Commission change their proposals.

“These areas are a natural part of the Lurgan area and should remain as part of the wider Upper Bann constituency where they have been since that constituency was created.