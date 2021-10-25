Sinn Fein set to challenge plans to change boundaries
Sinn Féin Party Group Leader in ABC Council Liam Mackle has said they will be challenging plans by the Boundary Commission to redraw electral wards around Lurgan.
“The recently published proposals by the Boundary Commission will be challenged by Upper Bann Sinn Féin.”
Cllr. Mackle continued by saying: “The proposed removal of parts of Lurgan around Annesborough and the villages of Aghagallon and Magheralin is a disaster for those areas.
“They have no affinity with the Lagan Valley and nationalists in those areas will move into the hinterland of an overwhelmingly unionist constituency.
“We will do everything we can to ensure the Commission change their proposals.
“These areas are a natural part of the Lurgan area and should remain as part of the wider Upper Bann constituency where they have been since that constituency was created.
“The Commission need to think again.”