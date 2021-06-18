DUP: Portadown councillor resigns. Colleague says party going through ‘difficult time’

Cllr Darryn Causby, who resigned this afternoon (Friday) is to remain as an independent councillor on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

He said his resignation from the DUP is a direct result of recent events at senior level within the party.

The move follows the recent ousting of Arlene Foster as leader of the party, followed by the narrow election of Edwin Poots as a new leader.

Councillor Darryn Causby

Within weeks Mr Poots resigned soon after appointing Paul Givan MLA as the new First Minister of the NI Assembly with Michelle O’Neill.

In an online statement, Cllr Causby said: “Today I have informed the DUP that I have resigned from the party.

“At this stage I will continue to serve my community as an independent Councillor.

“I will make a fuller statement at a later stage, however this is a political matter and not a personal one.

“I have many great friends in the party and I wish them well.”

Following this post on Facebook, he received dozens of messages supporting his decision.

Cllr Causby, who works as a director with the YMCA, and had been Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, regularly topped the poll in the Portadown District Electoral Area.

He is a youth worker and regarded as one of the most popular DUP councillors in Portadown.

Group leader of the DUP on ABC Council, Cllr Mark Baxter said: “Darryn hasn’t only been a colleague over the last 11 years on council but a close friend, a principled councillor with a reputation of delivery for his constituents and one who is articulate and shrewd when it comes to council business.

“The party is going through a difficult time and, as a grouping on council, we’ve always been united on our approach and vision within ABC.

“So I’m saddened that Darryn has taken this decision to resign from the party.

“I wish him well and thank him for his service over these last three terms.

“As a group we will move forward and build on our successes and continue to deliver for the ratepayer.”

-

-

NI school rallies for Erin Wall (14) who suffers from a rare illness Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.