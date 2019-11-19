DUP set to host band event

Alan McCormick (Ulster Scots Community Network) and Carla Lockhart MLA
Alan McCormick (Ulster Scots Community Network) and Carla Lockhart MLA

The DUP’s Carla Lockhart, who is standing in the forthcoming Westminster elections, is to host a funding event for marching bands.

Mrs Lockhart said the Arts Council has opened a scheme to improve music making in the community with this initiative to replace older worn out instruments. The grants are from £500-£5k.

She will hold the event, in conjunction with the Ulster Scots Community Network, in Brownlow House, Lurgan on Thursday 21st November at 7.30pm.

Mrs Lockhart said, “This is part of a funding scheme put in place by the DUP during the last Executive and has already helped many bands defray some of the expense of replacing instruments. We have a vibrant and varied selection of marching bands across Northern Ireland and we want to maintain this.”