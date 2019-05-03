DUP tops poll again in Lagan River ward of ABC Council

The DUP has again topped the poll in the Lagan River District Electoral Area of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.
Cllr Mark Baxter has been returned to the role with 1876 first preference votes.
Cllr Baxter said: "I am delighted that the people of Lagan River have entrusted me to represent them for another four years. I feel like I have delivered for them and they have rewarded me for it."
Second elected was Ulster Unionist Kyle Savage with 1614 votes.
Trailing at the bottom was UKIP candidate Jordan Stewart with 129 votes.
With an eligible electorate of 17,249 there was a total of 8884 valid votes - a 51.94% turnout.
The total first preference votes for the Lagan River DEA were
Mark Baxter (DUP) 1876
Tony Gorrell (Sinn Fein) 227
Tim McClelland (DUP) 678
Olive Mercer (UUP) 871
Samuel Morrison (TUV)
Sammy Ogle (Independent) 217
John O'Hare (SDLP) 369
Paul Rankin (DUP) 1444
Kyle Savage (UUP) 1614
Jordan Stewart (UKIP) 129
Eoin Tennyson (Alliance) 960