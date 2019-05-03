DUP tops poll again in Lagan River ward of ABC Council

The DUP has again topped the poll in the Lagan River District Electoral Area of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Cllr Mark Baxter has been returned to the role with 1876 first preference votes.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter with Upper Bann MP David Simpson

Cllr Baxter said: "I am delighted that the people of Lagan River have entrusted me to represent them for another four years. I feel like I have delivered for them and they have rewarded me for it."

Second elected was Ulster Unionist Kyle Savage with 1614 votes.

Trailing at the bottom was UKIP candidate Jordan Stewart with 129 votes.

With an eligible electorate of 17,249 there was a total of 8884 valid votes - a 51.94% turnout.

The total first preference votes for the Lagan River DEA were

Mark Baxter (DUP) 1876

Tony Gorrell (Sinn Fein) 227

Tim McClelland (DUP) 678

Olive Mercer (UUP) 871

Samuel Morrison (TUV)

Sammy Ogle (Independent) 217

John O'Hare (SDLP) 369

Paul Rankin (DUP) 1444

Kyle Savage (UUP) 1614

Jordan Stewart (UKIP) 129

Eoin Tennyson (Alliance) 960