Latest from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council elections

After almost nine hours of counting, just 11 of the 41 councillors have been elected to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

As the counts progress slowly, it has been announced that Paul Rankin from the DUP has been elected.

Sinn Fein's Michael Tallon has been eliminated from the Craigavon District Electoral Area count.

It also appears that veteran unionist and Independent candidate David Jones could be eliminated.

So far those elected include: Darryn Causby (DUP); Sydney Anderson (DUP); Paul Duffy (Sinn Fein); Julie Flaherty (UUP); Thomas Larkham (SDLP); Mark Baxter (DUP); Paul Rankin (DUP); Kyle Savage (UUP); Gareth Wilson (DUP) and Paul Berry (Independent).