MLA finally makes maiden speech

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley finally delivered his maiden speech to the Northern Ireland Assembly, contributing to the Budget Bill debate.

“Whilst I was extremely honoured to finally make my maiden speech to the Northern Ireland Assembly following my election in March 2017, I did so in far from ideal circumstances,” said Mr Buckley. “I addressed the Budget Bill after over 1000 days of silence.

“The devastating effects of Stormont’s inactivity are glaringly obvious and they have grave implications on the Budget Bill presented by the Minister of Finance.

“In my maiden speech, I chose to address the financial pressures within my constituency, namely that of our public health system and the failures to address them.

“I am well aware of the overwhelming strain our nurses and public health staff are facing, and I pay tribute to the work they have done in such difficult circumstances.

“It is now up to the Northern Ireland Assembly to perform the tough and mature political decision making to bring about reform, ensuring patients get access to the quality care and assistance they deserve.”