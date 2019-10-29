MLA receives thousands of emails and letters opposing new NI abortion laws

An Upper Bann MLA has claimed to have received thousands of emails and letters oposing the liberalisation of abortion laws in NI.

The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley said since July he had received approximately 2,500 emails and 500 letters voicing objection.

“This is a matter of conscience and I want to assure the people of Upper Bann that myself and my party colleagues exhausted every option to stop this legislation.

“The best way of safeguarding the rights of the unborn would have been to restore the NI Government, so we allowed every opportunity for that to occur through negotiations with Sinn Fein. When time had been exhausted on this, we sought one final attempt by recalling the Assembly and preparing legislation entitled ‘Protection of the Unborn Child Bill 2019’. However, this was not possible as other parties deliberately refused to enter the chamber.

“But I have not given up. I will continue to explore every option to safeguard the life of the unborn and work towards achieving significant improvements to the legal position.”