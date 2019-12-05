‘New Cystic Fibrosis drugs to be prescribed within weeks’

News that new drugs for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers are to be made available within weeks has been welcomed.

The Department of Health sent a letter to DUP MLA Carla Lockhart revealing that the drug Orkami will be made available.

Mrs Lockhart said she was delighted that health boss Richard Pengelly wrote to her about ‘constructive discussions’ with manufacturer Vertex Pharmaceuticals and the company has made a formal offer on pricing which is equivalent to the agreement reached with NHS England.

“On a very positive note arrangements are being put in place to ensure clinicians will be able to begin prescribing the drugs to the first eligible patients within the next few weeks. It is estimated that in excess of 270 patients will be eligible for the new drugs under the agreement which is a welcome move by sufferers in my constituency and across Northern Ireland.”