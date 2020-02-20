NI leisure centres to be demolished by council

Leisure centres in Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan are to be demolished after the new South Lakes Leisure Centre opens this summer.

The new £35m leisure centre in Craigavon is set to replace the three current centres - Cascades in Portadown, Brownlow in Craigavon and Waves in Lurgan.

Cascades will be the last to close on August 14 with Waves in Lurgan to close on June 20 and Craigavon Leisure Centre on July 4.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart called on the council to redevelop the centres and ‘make them a catalyst for town centre regeneration’.

She said: “Cascades is ideally located in the centre of Portadown. There are lots of options around health and well-being, grade A office accommodation, or community space. It’s time to think creatively.

“Brownlow Leisure Centre is a superb location with the hub, library and youth services. The local area deserves investment and a facility that continues to meet the needs.

“I will be speaking with council officials to press for redevelopment of the Waves Leisure Centre as a gate way to Lurgan Park.

“It is ideally located to be a hub that caters for the community, offers a cafe to meet the needs of our park users, provides adequate toilet facilities and a creative space for theatre and arts. This site cannot be disposed of.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said: “Council carried out a scoping exercise for these sites and no one came forward to express an interest in purchasing or developing.

“As such all parties, including the DUP council team, agreed that the sites would be levelled to avoid anti-social behaviour.

“Carla should perhaps touch base with her DUP party colleagues before commenting on council decisions which follow in-depth discussion and consideration on a cross party basis.”