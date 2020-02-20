Palestinian documentary screening

A top Palestinian journalist and documentary maker will be attending the screening of an award-winning film in Portadown next month.

Hosted by the Portadown branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the movie, entitled ‘Naila and the Uprising’ will be shown on March 7 at 1pm.

It will be followed by a discussion with the film’s producer Rula Salameh in Drumcree Community Centre, Ashgrove Road.

Naila and the Uprising chronicles the remarkable real-life journey of Naila Ayesh, a key figure in the First Intifada, which forced the world to recognize the Palestinian right to self-determination for the first time.

Using evocative animation, intimate interviews, and exclusive archival footage, this film tells the story of a courageous women’s movement at the head of Palestinians’ struggle for freedom, bringing out of anonymity the women activists whose contributions and sacrifices changed history, but whose stories have remained untold until now.

The presence of Rula Salameh, as part of a ten day IPSC-organised speaking tour across Ireland, will provide an opportunity to hear at first-hand the fears and concerns which Palestinians have for their future.

Rula was one of the founders of the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation in 1993, following the Oslo Agreement. She has served as the Middle East Liaison for the organisation Peace X Peace, as the Project Coordinator for Middle East Nonviolence and Democracy (MEND), and established a computer lab and children’s library in the Aida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem through her work with the Irish NGO, Refugee Trust International.