Plans to build 24 new social housing homes welcomed

Plans for 24 new social housing homes in a Co Armagh town have been welcomed.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said she understands the scheme for 6 houses and 18 apartments at Sloanhill, Hill St Lurgan, has been included in this year’s Social Housing Development Programme and South Ulster Housing Association are currently preparing the scheme design submission to send to NIHE in order to receive approval to allow a start on site this financial year.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “The SDLP has been at the very front of efforts to deliver more social housing in the Lurgan area.

“The planned provision of 9 one-bed apartments, 8 two-bed apartments, 6 three-bed houses and 1 one-bed apartment with wheelchair access is very much welcome and it has my full support.

“With the housing crisis only deepening, this will offer some hope to those on waiting lists but more still needs to be done to address housing inadequacies.

“There is a compelling need for social housing given the high demand in this area and low turnover of housing.

“This will to some degree help to alleviate the social housing shortage.”

South Ulster Housing Association intends to award a Land, Design and Build contract for 24 properties for Social Housing on land at Sloanhill, Hill Street, Lurgan beside McDonalds. The site has planning permission and the Developer has agreed to bring the site forward. The social housing need is identified by the Southern Area Place Shapers and N.I.H.E District Office. For North Lurgan the projected housing need to March 2023 is 80 units.