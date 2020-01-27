Seamus Mallon funeral: 83 year-old former deputy First Minister and 'great chieftain' is laid to rest in Co. Armagh
The funeral of 83 year-old former deputy First Minister, Seamus Mallon, took place on Monday.
Mr. Mallon's funeral took place in Saint James of Jerusalem Church at Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh and those in attendance included SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood MP; former Ulster Unionist Party leader, Lord David Trimble; First Minister, Arlene Foster; deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill; Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith.
1. Funeral of Seamus Mallon
The order of service for the funeral of Seamus Mallon.