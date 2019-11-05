Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd claims his party can oust DUP in Upper Bann

Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd has claimed to be the only Pro-Remain candidate, running for Westminister parliament in Upper Bann, who can oust the DUP.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “Sinn Féin is the only remain party which can win Upper Bann off the Brexiteers in the DUP. “

“In the last Westminster election in 2017 Sinn Fein was 10,000 votes ahead of the nearest pro remain party the SDLP,” said Mr O’Dowd.

“The DUP brexiteers can be unseated in Upper Bann but it will take a huge effort by all those who support remain and have been left exasperated by the reckless attitude of the DUP to Brexit.

“With literally thousands of jobs at risk in the Upper Bann constituency in Agri food, pharmaceuticals, farming and other sectors the DUP continued to support Brexit,” said the MLA.

“Brexit is not an orange or green issue and I am appealing to other pro remain parties and their voters to recognise the need for tactical voting in the upcoming historical election,” said Mr O’Dowd.