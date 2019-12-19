Upper Bann MLA meets Unison

In the context of unprecedented strike action, a team of SDLP MLAs, including Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly, met with a senior official from Unison to discuss a swift resolution to the issue of pay parity.

The Upper Bann MLA welcomed the meeting and reiterated her strong support for the nurses and other healthcare workers forced to strike for fair pay.

“It is clear that the health and social care workers are the greatest asset of the health service,” said the local MLA.

“They have been denied pay justice, meaning they are earning less than their counterparts in Britain. This is unacceptable.

“It can and should be resolved now and the SDLP has written to the Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly and raised this issue with the Secretary of State, Julian Smith MP.

“This historic strike action proves we are living through arguably the worst crisis our health service has ever faced.

“Our workers deserve better and so do the patients and service users they care for.

“The SDLP wholeheartedly support them in this difficult but necessary action and I was glad to have the opportunity to reiterate that to a senior Unison official.”