Post Mortem to be carried out after man dies suddenly in NI town

A Post Mortem is to be carried out on a man who was found dead in his NI home.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the sudden death of a 62-year-old man who was found dead in Russell Drive in Lurgan on Saturday 4th January.

Russell Drive Lurgan. Photo courtesy of Google

A spokesperson said: "A post mortem is to be conducted to establish the cause of his death.

"There are no further details at this time."

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “My thoughts are very much with the family of the gentleman who has deceased.

"I am continuing to liaise with the PSNI concerning this matter.

"It is important to establish the facts around this death given its suddenness. A post mortem is being carried out.”