Pothole hell in Upper Bann

After it was revealed Upper Bann had around 44,000 reports of potholes over the past three years, a local MLA has called for a long term strategy.

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area was second only to Newry and Mourne for the number of potholes reported in NI.

In his Maiden Speech to the NI Assembly, Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley spoke of financial pressures during the Budget Bill debate.

“I addressed the state of disrepair of our roads throughout Upper Bann and the inefficiency of the Department in carrying out much needed repairs.

“Statistics have revealed that over 44,000 reports were filed for potholes in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area between 2017 and 2019.

“It comes as no surprise that a further 1,188 claims were processed by the Department of Infrastructure for damage to vehicles.

“There must be long-term strategic funding in place to improve both our road network and the efficiency that repairs are carried out.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: “The evidence of under investment in roads maintenance is plain for all to see and it is a direct consequence of the previous roads Minister to secure sufficient funding. The approach of settling claims rather than fixing potholes is a false economy and doesn’t serve the public purse well. I welcome the commitment of the current Minister Nichola Mallon to secure sufficient funding in infrastructure including maintenance.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie described the figures as ‘startling’. He said presently multiple claims for damage to vehicles are being made in relation to individual potholes or areas of poor road surface and this is draining DfI financial resources.

“Therefore a strategic view of our road network must be completed. The savings made by not keeping our roads in a state of good repair should be balanced with the cost to the public purse of the increase number of claims by individuals who see their lives affected by this most basic infrastructure service.”

Alliance Cllr Peter Lavery said potholes represent a danger to motorists, their vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.