Almost 1,700 customers are currently without power in the Craigavon area.

The outage occurred at approximately 2pm today.

A Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) spokesperson said: “Our repair team has arrived and is assessing the problem. You are without electricity as emergency repairs are being made to the network.”

The estimated restoration time is 5pm on April 7.