The outages are in the Aghacommon, Derrymacash and Silverwood areas.

St Patrick’s Primary School in Aghacommon shut with pupils asked not to come into school.

Traffic lights are out causing some disruption.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.

Friends of Saint Patricks Aghacommon said: “School closed today. With no electric, heat or access to school dinners, we have had to call an exceptional closure.

“Pupils should not come to school.”

SDLP Cllr Ciaran Toman said: “Electric is off Kiln Lane/Silverwood area⚡. I spoke to NIE and engineers are on site with estimated restoration is hopefully within the hour.

“Drive safe folks traffic lights are out as well.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson said: “There has been a power outage in Aghacommon, Derrymacash and Silverwood areas.

“Over 700 homes out. Engineers on site. Estimated return time 10.30am but engineers will work hard to restore ASAP.”

