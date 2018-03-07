Praise for staff and blast for litter louts

Fly-tippers blighting parts of Portadown ‘need to feel the full force of the law’.

Councillor Paul Duffy launched a broadside at those responsible for the mess, while praising council staff for the clean-up.

The Sinn Féin councillor recently raised the issue of fly tipping in the Bann Field behind Woodside with council officers.

He said: “I would like to thank council staff for responding to residents’ concerns and clearing up the Bann field at the back of Woodside.

“The field, which is Council owned, has in the past been a hotspot of anti-social behaviour but more recently has experienced a significant amount of illegal dumping.

“Woodside residents’ associations have raised this tirelessly at local interagency meetings.

“Cars and lorries pull up day and night dumping all types of rubbish. This is despite the existence of a recycling centre nearby with plenty of opening hours and which is free for all.

“I would call on anyone who sees people dumping in this area to take registration numbers and/or photos and report it to council immediately.

“Those responsible have no regard for the local area and need to feel the full force of the law.”

To contact the council in relation to issues such as litter, please call 0300 0300 900 (calls charged at local rate).