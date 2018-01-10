Prison sentence for hospital fracas

A 22-year-old man who was disorderly in Craigavon hospital on two different occasions has been given a three month prison sentence.

Daniel Tiernan Sheridan, Dingwell Park, Lurgan, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted three assaults on police officers, resisting a constable and disorderly behaviour at the hospital on November 8 last year and disorderly behaviour at the hospital on November 10.

The court heard that on November 8 police were called concerning a disturbance at Dingwell Park in Lurgan.

They found the lights on and the door open and a female said that she and her partner had been fighting.

Sheridan arrived back and he became aggressive, threatening police with violence and was told to calm down but refused.

He kicked out, bit a constable and attempted to head-butt another officer.

The defendant had a cut above his right eye and was brought to casualty where he continued to shout and swear.

He was arrested for disorderly behaviour and when interviewed said he could not remember what happened.

On November 10 Sheridan appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court and was released on bail and taken for assessment to Craigavon Area Hospital.

There was no reason to detain him at hospital and as there was no available bail address he was arrested for breach of bail.

Sheridan started to shout and swear. He was warned about his behaviour but continued and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said that on November 10 when Sheridan appeared in court he was crying and was in a dishevelled state.

He added that the degree of drugs he had been taking at the time must have still been in his system.

But, added Mr Ingram, there had been a transformation in Sheridan’s attitude to drugs and life and he wanted to re-establish contact with his parents and family.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that repeated disorderly behaviour in a hospital made the offences so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.

For each of the charges she sentenced Sheridan to three months in prison with the terms to run concurrently.