Probe after suspected arson attack at NI house

The PSNI have launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack on a home in Co Armagh.

The incident happened at around 11.15pm on Thursday 19th December 2019.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are appealing for any information in relation to this matter.

"Were you within the vicinity of Trasna Way around the time of the incident? Did you see any one or any vehicles acting suspiciously in the area?

"If you believe you could help our investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2188 of 19/12/19."