Proposals for new bungalows for Craigavon

A proposed social housing scheme of five bungalows for the Drumellan area of Craigavon has been welcomed.

SDLP Cllr Thomas Larkham said: “Planning permission is due to be submitted this year and construction due to commence in spring 2020.

“I have been in contact with both the NIHE and Choice Housing to discuss this proposal and highlight the need for more social housing within the Brownlow area.

“Social and Affordable housing remains a key priority for the SDLP and my colleagues and I will continue to fight.”