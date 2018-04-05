Prospective students: why not plan your future with CAFRE?

“Spring is the time for plans and projects” (Leo Tolstoy).

So if anyone is looking for ideas for their future career visit the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE) Spring Open Days to discover the excellent courses and careers available in the agri-food and land-based industries.

During the Open Days, visitors will have the opportunity to hear about the wide range of courses on offer, meet and talk to staff and current students, tour the campus facilities and gain an insight into life and study at

CAFRE.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown provides courses in Food Technology, Food Business Management, Food Design and Nutrition and Postgraduate courses in Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise.

Loughry’s Open Day is on Tuesday, April 17, between 3 and 8pm, so go along and check out what Loughry’s courses can offer prospective students.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim, is well known as the key provider of courses in Agriculture, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering, Floristry and Veterinary Nursing.

Come and see Greenmount Campus and meet the staff at their Open Day on Wednesday, April 18, between 3pm and 8pm.

For those considering a career in the equine industry, the date for your diary is Saturday, April 21, at 12 noon in Enniskillen Campus.

All our courses prepare students for a successful career in their chosen industry and make extensive use of the excellent teaching and practical facilities at each Campus.

For more information on any of the courses freephone 0800 0284291 or visit the website at www.cafre.ac.uk.