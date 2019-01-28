Protest planned as ABC ouncil to make decision on Southern Regional College campus

Protesters are expected to gather outside Craigavon Civic Centre tonight as a decision on the future of a new Southern Regional College building is taken.

Plans for the SRC at Craigavon Lakes have become controversial due to its location at Craigavon City Park.

Protestors believe the SRC building is taking too much space from the park and that the extra students and staff could lead to serious traffic issues.

Last week, after a marathon meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s planning committee, the project was given the green light.

However campaign group Save Craigavon Park and Lakes has vowed not to give up and are planning legal action if the full council rubber stamps the decision at tonight’s meeting.

The group said it had written to all Craigavon, Portadown and Lurgan Councillors last night asking them to read their letters of objection on the planning portal.

A group statement said: “We referred them to our main objection which was prepared by qualified planning professionals.

“We invited them again to engage given the fact that they are not allowed to see the South Lake Masterplan.

“We made them aware of the fact we have cases with the Ombudsman and the Information Commissioner as many were never made aware of it.

“We informed them of two major conflicts of interest between this and the leisure centre project,” it said.

The protest is at the Civic Cente tonight at 6.15pm prior to the council meeting.