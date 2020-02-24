PSNI appeal as NI girl (15) is missing

Police have issued an appeal after a 15-year-old girl goes missing from her NI home.

PSNI Craigavon said it had received a report of a missing girl, Chantelle White who is 15 years old from the Armagh area.

She left her home at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday (23/02/2020).

Chantelle was last seen in the Banbridge area.

Police said: “Chantelle has links to the Armagh, Banbridge and Newry areas.

“If you seen Chantelle or know the whereabouts of Chantelle please contact us on 101 and quote reference: 1518 23/02/2020.”