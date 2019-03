The PSNI has issued a photo of a dog found in the Lurgan area with an appeal for the owner to get in touch.

PSNI Craigavon post a photo of a white dog which looks a little like a lurcher on its Facebook page last night.

They said the dog was found running loose near the Ski Slope at Silverwood in Lurgan around 7pm on Wednesday evening.

“Is this dog yours or do you know who the dog may belong to? If so contact Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Dog Warden,” said the PSNI.