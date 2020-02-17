PSNI concern as NI man goes missing

The PSNI has issued an appeal and a photograph of an NI man who has gone missing.

Police have called on anyone who may have seen Paul or know where he is to contact them immediately.

Paul Rocks

Writing on social media, the PSNI said: "We need your help again. Here is a photo of Paul Rocks.

"He has been reported missing and Police are growing increasingly concerned about Paul's wellbeing.

"If you know Paul, if you have seen Paul, or if you know where he is - please make contact with Police quoting reference number 256 17/12/2020.

"Paul if you read this let us know you are safe and well."

Meanwhile police have received information suggesting that Mr Rocks has travelled to the Ards and North Down area. If sighted, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 256 17/12/2020.