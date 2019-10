Police are searching for a young man who has gone missing from his Co Armagh home.

The PSNI has issued a photo of Niall Lavery, who went missing from the Lurgan area last night (Wednesday October 9) around 9:20pm.

A police spokesperson said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for Niall's welfare and would ask anyone with any information to contact us as soon as possible.

"If you see Niall or know where he is, please call us on 101 quoting reference 407 of 10/10/19."